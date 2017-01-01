Mayor Bongat suspends classes in Naga City





"[Classes] shall resume on Monday, January 9, 2017."



This is "in view of the prolonged power outage in most parts of the city due to damaged electrical lines and of continuing debris clearing operations in city streets and school campuses as a result of the massive destruction left by Typhoon Nina."



"Presidents/Heads of Universities and Colleges and techvoc institutions may, at their discretion, likewise suspend classes in the tertiary level, for reasons stated above," the same advisory reads.



