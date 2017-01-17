Isla Sison drug dealer sentenced to life imprisonment

NAGA CITY 1/17/17 (BICOL STANDARD) – Regional Trial Court (RTC) Judge Leo Intia of Branch 27 here has sentenced Alfredo Badilla y Comprado, a.k.a. “Pido,” to suffer the penalty of Life Imprisonment and to pay the fine amounting to P500,000, for violating Sec. 5, Art. II of R.A. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In his decision issued last January 3, Intia said Badilla was proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt for committing the said crime last October 5, 2014.It will be recalled that the convicted felon was publicly known to have been involved in the illegal selling of shabu in a place known as Isla, at Brgy. San Felipe, here.The said place has now been renamed as Sagrada Familia, allegedly to erase the bad image of the place, where illegal drugs are sold publicly.The court also added that the shabu that was confiscated from Badilla will be turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for proper disposition.