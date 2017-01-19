Habal-habal driver shot to death in Bato, CSur

BATO, CSur 1/18/17 (BICOL STANDARD) A 44-year old barangay tanod, identified as Francisco Labis y Landagan, of Brgy Goyudan, here, was shot to death by unidentified suspect at atound 3:30 pm, the other day (January 17).





Police investigators said that the victim also works as a “habal-habal” driver, servicing passengers here and several nearby barangays of this town.





P/CInsp. Michelle S. Estolaten, head of the SOCO who was dispatched to investigate the crime scene said that they have recovered two jacketed fired bullets, 2 fired cartridge from cal .45 and one live ammo of the same calibre.





It was learned that several fatal gun shot wounds that were inflicted upon the body of the victim caused his instant death.





At press time the police probers have not yet established the motive of the crime.





The perpetrators of the crime has not been identified.





Meanwhile, the body of the slain victim was brought to the Estadilla Funeral Homes, at Brgy. Lourdes Young, Nabua, Camarines Sur for autopsy.



