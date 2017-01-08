Gov't employees affected by natural calamities may avail of special leave

NAGA CITY 1/8/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Government employees affected by natural calamities/disasters may avail of a special emergency leave under Civil Service Commission Circular No. 2 (February 8, 2012).

All Employees of: constitutional bodies, Departments, Bureaus and Agencies of the National Government, Local Government Units (LGUs), Government Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) with original charters, and State Colleges and Universities are qualified to avail of said special emergency leave.

THE CSC Resolution states: "A five-day emergency leave shall be granted to government employees affected by natural calamities/disasters.





They can apply for five straight working days leave or on a staggered basis. This special emergency leave of absence will not be deducted from the employees’ leave credits.





The following shall be the reasons for the special emergency leave:

· Urgent repair and clean-up of damaged house

· Being stranded in affected areas

· Disease or illness of employee brought by the natural calamity/disaster

· Caring of immediate members of the family affected by the natural calamity/disaster.

This special emergency leave can be availed of by the affected government employee within 30 days from the first day of the calamity declaration by the proper government agencies or authorities.