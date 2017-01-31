Fisherfolk rescue 8 tourists, 2 crew members in Caramoan

CARAMOAN, CSur—All eight passengers including the two crew members of MB Camline, a motorboat that ferries island-hopping tourists here were rescued by the local fisherfolk, the members of the Coast Guard assigned said.

The said motorized banca capsized while negotiating the big waves on their way to Matukad Island from the coastlines near Brgy. Paniman, here.The passengers, the report said were tourists who wanted to see for themselves the internationally-popular coastlines of Camamoan Peninsula.The accident occurred at atount 10:30 in the morning on January 28.“The waves was big enough to swallow the small motorized banca. The wind was so strong because of the Northeast monsoon,” a fisherman narrated in an interview.The members of the Philippine Coast Guard assigned in the area said that all the eight passengers and the two crew members are in safe condition already.