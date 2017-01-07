Fire guts CBSUA office in Cam Sur

PILI, Camarines Sur 1/7/17 (Bicol Standard)-- Fire razed the Central Bicol State University of Agriculture Office of Student Affairs and Services at around 7:45 a.m. today.













Damaged in the fire were records and other office supplies, the investigators said.

The fire started at the comfort room of the second floor, where flammable items were located.There was no power when the fire happened, so short circuit has been ruled out.Investigators are looking at the possibility of a cigarette starting the fire.They are also considering whether the fire was intentional.Fire out was declared at around 9 a.m. (Report by Oscar Esmenda)