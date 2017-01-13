Farmer slipped in a spillway, remains missing in Labo
LABO, CNorte 1/13/17 (BICOL STANDARD) A farmer, identified as Jonathan Odiver, 18 years of age, who accidentally slipped in a spillway and got carried away by the strong current of the water, is still missing as of this writing.
The same report says that although the accident occurred last January 10, the incident was only reported last January 12.
Police investigators also said that the victim was on his way home together with a group of farmers when the accident happened.
While the authorities and relatives of the victim are still locating the body of Odiver, the is a strong possibility that he could have drowned already.