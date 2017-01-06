CSC extends deadline for filing of applications for Career Service Examination

The deadline for the filing of applications for the March 12, 2017 Career Service Examination Pen & Paper Test (CSE-PPT) has been extended up to January 20, 2017.









As always, please note that acceptance of applications shall be on a FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED basis and shall be closed any time before the deadline if the CSC Field Office has already reached the target number of applicants.Meanwhile, CSC Albay and Camarines Sur Field Offices will put up mobile processing centers in various venues to accommodate more examination applicants. Instead of going to CSC Field Offices, interested examinees may opt to file their exam applications at these mobile processing centers:ALBAY:Polangui Municipal Hall - January 5, 2017Tabaco City Hall - January 6, 2017CAMARINES SUR:Iriga City Hall - January 6, 2017 & January 13, 2017E-Mall, Naga City - January 12-13, 2017Naga City Hall - January 12-13, 2017Avoid the long lines and file before the deadline.For more information on the CSE-PPT, CSC RO V’s Examination and Services Division can be reached through 482-0699.