LEGAZPI CITY 1/6/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Ayala Malls Legazpi will host an art show featuring five watercolor artists starting today at 4 p.m.

Dubbed "Color Surge," the show features Maria Magdamit, Rommel Perez, Renato Jimenez, Alain Acosta, and Eduard Loquinario.The show, which is curated by Apo Gonzales, runs until January 31, 2017.