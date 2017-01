Casureco II releases sked of barangays' energization

NAGA CITY 1/5/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Camarines Sur II Electric Cooperative (Casureco II) released the service dropping and lateral energization tentative schedule for Naga City barangays yesterday, ten days after Typhoon Nina hit the city.

January 6, 2017

Lerma





January 10, 2017

Dayangdang





January 12, 2017

Del Rosario





January 15, 2017

Balatas (Magsaysay)

San Felipe

Calauag

Concepcion Grande





January 20, 2017

Cararayan

San Isidro





January 25, 2017

Carolina





January 31, 2017

Pacol

Panicuason









Meanwhile, the barangays of Abella, Bagumbayan Norte, Bagumbayan Sur, Concepcion Pequena, Dinaga, Igualdad, Mabolo, Sabang, Sta. Cruz, Tabuco, Tinago, and Triangulo have already been energized.