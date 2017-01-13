Cam Norte provincial employee shot dead

Larry Abanto

DAET, Camarines Norte 1/13/17 (Bicol Standard) -- An employee of the provincial government of Camarines Norte was shot dead at Dimasalang St. Purok 3, Barangay 8 at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was identified as Larry Abanto y Reyes, 48, married, a regular employee of Camarines Norte Provincial Capitol assigned at Provincial Treasurer’s Office, and a resident of Dimasalang St., Purok 3, Barangay VIII, this town.Daet Municipal Police Station disclosed that on the aforementioned date and time, one of the neighbors of the victim heard four consecutive gunshots.Said person saw two men wearing black helmets and jackets riding in tandem on a motorcycle both while the victim was lying on the ground.When the victim moved his hand, the backrider shot again the victim twice.After the incident, the suspects sped away on board a Honda motorcycle heading to the direction of Suzzara St. of the barangay.The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the different parts of his body which led to his instantaneous death.Crime scene investigators recovered seven fired cartridges from a cal .40 firearm at the place of incident.As of this writing, personnel of Daet MPS are still conducting hot pursuit operation for the possible apprehension of the suspects.