Broadcaster sues Cesar Barcelona

LABO, Camarines Norte 1/31/17 (Bicol Standard)—A criminal complaint for violation of Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code, otherwise known as Immoral Doctrines, Obscene Publication and Exhibition and Indecent Shows was filed against Cesar Barcelona y Espeso by broadcaster Michael A. Dolera on January 6, 2017.

In the said complaint, Dolera said that Barcelona violated the said law “when he instructed his men and allowed his Isuzu Elf Truck with installed LED TV screen to be used publicly and jointly to exhibit via television, indecent and immoral acts, scenes or shows of nude men and women in sexual positions, with no other purpose but to promote and satisfy the market for lust and pornography to public view.”The complainant said this occurred on April 23, 2016.In his sworn affidavit, Dolera said that on the said date, between 5:30 to 6:00 p.m., he saw a group of people showing a video, which he considers as obscene, on a big TV screen.Said television was mounted on a white truck bearing plate number AAA 9439 in front of LCC Supermarket at Barangay Pena here.Together with several other persons, they were able to watch the video of a naked person, allegedly Governor Egay Tallado and another woman, whose identity is allegedly unknown to him.Dolera also stated that during the said occasion, Bernie Alaon, a municipal councilor of this town was present. It was he (Alaon) who took the initiative of asking the operator of the video to stop showing it to the public since it contains obscene footages.It was also Alaon who requested PO3 Ronald Abejero to stop the showing of the video. The police officer, thereafter, brought the persons in-charge of the video to the police station.The cops identified said persons in-charge Romeo Ibana y Gapoy, Aries Babala y Feliciano, Janica Concordia, Jay-Ar Gacho y Bachaen, Domingo Magtallo y Briones and Cesar Barcelona.The complainant further said that during the investigation in the police station, while Alaon was giving his statement, Barcelona arrived. Barcelona admitted that he is the owner of the truck where the LED TV was installed.Furthermore, during the inquest investigation of this case, the Provincial Prosecutor dismissed the complaint against Barcelona for lack of sufficient evidence, after he (Barcelona) told the investigator that he is not the owner of the truck.It was only on August 24, 2016 when Barcelona, through his counsel, filed a Motion to Release the vehicle with the Regional Trial Court of Labo, Camarines Norte. He admitted that that he is the owner of the vehicle where the alleged obscene video was shown.The admission of Barcelona that he is the owner of the subject Isuzu truck is the main ground used by the complainant.Dolera further informed the Provincial Prosecution Office that he is willing to adduce more evidence to attest to his claim that the respondent violated Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code.Barcelona, it will be recalled, is the father of Dr. Cathy Barcelona-Reyes, the former Representative of the 1st District of Camarines Norte. She was also the opponent of Gov. Edgar Tallado in the last election for governor. (BICOLSTANDARD.COM)