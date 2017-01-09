Bicol Standard and DWLV's Oscar Esmenda is CSur Police Press Corps prexy

NAGA CITY 1/9/17 (Bicol Standard) -- BICOL STANDARD and DWLV's Oscar Esmenda is the new president of the Camarines Sur Provincial Police Office Press Corps for this year.





Esmenda thanked the officers for their trust and confidence in him. Lee Duliesco of Farm Radio is vice president; Joel Jeremias of Brigada FM is secretary; Jojo Buenafrancisca of Farm Radio is treasurer; Juriz Pajares of MBC Radyo Natin is auditor; Joe Caguimbal of DWOS is sergeant at Arms; Jun Joson of DWRN is business manager; and Melvin Machado of DWOK is PIO.Esmenda thanked the officers for their trust and confidence in him.



He added that he cannot do the job alone, and needs the support of the officers and members of the press corps.



He also lauded outgoing president Maria Theresa Iraola for her accomplishments during her term.



Meanwhile, Iraola expressed her gratitude to those who supported her.



"Good luck sa new set of officers," she said.