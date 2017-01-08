8-year-old pupil electrocuted inside school campus

LUPI, Camarines Sur 1/18/17(BICOL STANDARD) An 8-year old pupil, identified as Cedric James Bolante y Lipato, a Grade 3 pupil was pronounced dead when he was electrocuted at the back of his classroom at at Colacling Elementary School here.

PO3 Joey O. Manzanillo told the BICOL STANDARD that based their investigation the victim allegedly asked permission from her teacher, Ms. Doralyn Albalate to go out to urinate.





It was not known to the pupil, however, that at the back of said classroom where he intended to urinate is an electric water pump that has been out of order for sometime, but has an grounded electric connection.





The report said that it was only discovered at 3:30 p.m. of the same day that the pupil was accidentally electrocuted.





He was brought to Ragay District Hospital for emergency treatment, but was pronounced dead by the attending physician.





Meanwhile, the police investigator said they still have to complete their probe on the incident.





At presstime Ms. Albalate could not be contracted to give her side of the story.



