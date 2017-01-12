5.1 magnitude quake jolts parts of Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY, Jan. 11 — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the Bicol region on Wednesday afternoon, said an earthquake bulletin issued at the website of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).









The bulletin recorded the quake at 2:24 p.m. and traced its epicenter at 15 kilometers southwest of Virac, Catanduanes. The quake had a a depth of nine kilometers.





Local radio, Bombo Legazpi, citing data from Phivolcs, reported that the quake was tectonic in origin with no expected tsunami or damage to structures.





It said the instruments of Phivolcs recorded the quake at Intensity III in Legazpi City and Bulusan, Sorsogon.





Bombo Legazpi, however noted that Phivolcs' teams in the ground observed the earthquake at intensity 4 in Virac and Panganiban, Catanduanes; and in Legazpi City.





It was also felt in Daet, Camarines Norte; Sipocot, Camarines Sur and Naga City. (PNA)