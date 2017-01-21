21st UP Harong AcadFest highlights youth's role in food security





NAGA CITY 1/4/17 (Bicol Standard)— The University of the Philippines (UP) Harong’s 21st Academic Festival will be held at the Ateneo de Naga (Pacol Campus), Naga City.

Princess Joie Anne Cleofe









This year’s theme is “CULTIVATING THE FIELDS: The Youth Venture for Capacity-Building towards Inclusive Food Security.”“In a country where the prime crop is rice, securing a stable food supply is very much needed,” reads the event’s primer. “However, food security doesn’t end with food production; it comes a long way from obtaining the seeds to plant all the way to the cooked meals on our tables. Food security, in the same way, is intertwined with many social and economic problems in our country such that of hunger, malnutrition, poverty, illiteracy, economic instability, agricultural disputes and many more. Thus, it is a concern that does not only require the involvement of the government nor the farmers alone but rather, of every single Filipino, old and young.”“With the Bicol region being considered as an agriculture giant having the largest agricultural area and ranked second in terms of people employed in the agriculture sector across the country, UP Harong believes that food security, among others, is a matter of great importance and relevance to all Bicolanos.”The individual events comprising this year’s AcadFest include: the 21st Tingog nin Rason Debate Tournament, the 19th Boses kan Jovenes Public Speaking Contest, the 15th Harong nin Dunong Quiz Bee, the 14th Sural Essay Writing Competition, the 13th Gayon Bikolnon Poster Making Contest, the 9th Ladawan nin Kabikolan Photojournalism Contest, the 7th Istoryang Suanoy Storytelling Contest, and the 4th Heras sa Banwaan Radio Broadcasting Tournament; and the Gala Night.Established in November 1995 with the aim to serve and give back to their beloved mother province, the University of the Philippines Harong serves as a ‘home away from home’ for UP Diliman students coming from the province of Camarines Sur and the cities of Naga and Iriga.The primary advocacy of the organization to contribute in the social and academic development of the Bicolano youth has taken the form of holding our annual flagship project, the Academic Festival (popularly known as AcadFest). For twenty-one years, AcadFest has been considered as the single biggest educational endeavor ever created by any youth organization in Camarines Sur. (