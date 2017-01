List of regular holidays and special non-working days in 2017

Regular Holidays

New Year’s Day 1 January (Sunday) Araw ng Kagitingan 9 April (Sunday) Maundy Thursday 13 April Good Friday 14 April Labor Day 1 May (Monday) Independence Day 12 June (Monday) National Heroes Day 28 August (Last Monday of August) Bonifacio Day 30 November (Thursday) Christmas Day 25 December (Monday) Rizal Day 30 December (Saturday)

Special (Non-Working) Days

Chinese New Year 28 January (Saturday) EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary 25 February (Saturday) Black Saturday 15 April Ninoy Aquino Day 21 August (Monday) All Saints Day 1 November (Wednesday) Last Day of the Year 31 December (Sunday) Additional special (non-working) day 31 October (Tuesday)

The following are the regular holidays and special (non-working) days for the year 2017, according to Proclamation No. 50, s. 2016: