2 suspects nabbed for selling fake gold bars

PASACAO, Camarines Sur 1/18/17 (BICOL STANDARD) – Two persons, identified as Anacleto Leop y Macasinag, of Brgy. Manhulugin and Leonisa De Quiros y Villagracia, of Brgy. Baclaran, Calauag, Quezon were arrested by the police here in a hot pursuit operation yesterday.

The investigators said that on or about 2 p.m. today, a team of policemen led by PO3 Salvador A. Coros was dispatched to Sitio Sarimao, Brgy. Caranan, to conduct a follow-up operation.The complainant in this case is Victor Gogoso y Hebania, a businessman from the town of Lopez, Quezon.Gogoso told the investigators that the suspects sold to him a piece of alleged gold bar for P200,000.00.It later turned out, however, that the said gold bar was fake.At around 5:30 pm, the suspects were apprehended and brought to the police station for further investigation.