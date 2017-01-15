15 battle cocks stolen in Albay

DAGAGA , Albay 1/12/17 (BICOL STANDARD) – Fifteen hybrid fighting cocks owned by Manuel Urquico Sr. y Tanyedo were stolen by unidentified suspects last Tuesday (Jan 10), while they were tethered in the front yard of their house.









The residence of the victim is located at No. 293 Arellano Extension, Brgy. Sagpon, here.





The investigators said that Urquico valued his cocks at P12,000.00 a piece, or a total of P180,000.00.





In the same report, the police said that it was Elsie Urquico y Ludovice who informed the police station of the said incident.





This happened after their house helpers, namely Reymond Madrona, 24 years of and Jayson Madara noticed early in the morning that they did not hear any of those animals crowing.





When they checked the cording area of the battle cocks, they confirmed that they were missing already.





The suspects gained entry in the front portion of the victim’s yard by climbing upon the steel gate.



