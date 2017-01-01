Old man dies in Camarines Sur fire

BOMBON, Camarines Sur 1/2/17 (Bicol Standard) -- An old man died after being trapped in a burning house at Barangay San Antonio, this town earlier today.

The man identified as Ildefonso Eligoyo y Villote, according to a report from the Police Regional Office 5, was 84 years old.





Eligoyo's house caught fire at around 3 AM. Fire out was declared by 5 AM, the police said.





The case is still under investigation as of this writing.





The cause of fire and the damage to property are still unknown.





Meantime, the victim was brought to Alteza Funeral Homes in Barangay San Roque, this town.



Yesterday, separate fire incidents occurred in the towns of Camaligan and Libmanan.