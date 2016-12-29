VP Leni's satisfaction rating drops

MANILA— The satisfaction rating of Vice President Leni Robredo has plummeted by 12 points, per the latest polls by the Social Weather Stations.

The survey was conducted from December 3 to 6, 2016 and involved 1,500 respondents.Of these, 58 percent said they were satisfied with the vice president's performance, while 21 percent were dissatisfied. Twenty percent, meanwhile, were undecided.Previously, Robredo had a score of +49, which fell down to +37.This means she still has a "good" net satisfaction rating.The survey was conducted earlier than Robredo's US trip, which drew criticisms.Meantime, the Vice President issued a statement saying that she assures the public that she is listening to their voice.She also thanked the public for their continued support.