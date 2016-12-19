Virac businessman-politician fights for life after being shot

VIRAC, Catanduanes 12/19/16 (Bicol Standard) -- A prominent businessman and politician, Larry Que, was fatally injured when two unidentified men wearing a bonnet and a helmet fired upon him earlier at around 9:30 a.m in front of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Barangay San Isidro here.

Que, who is popularly known as "Uktoy," was shot at close range by the assailants, the police said.It will be recalled that Que ran for Virac mayor in the previous elections but lost to Samuel Laynes.At present, Que is still fighting for his life at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Eastern Bicol Medical Center.The victim is 54 years old and a resident of Barangay Cavinitan, this town.The initial investigation reveals that the suspects fled to an unknown direction after the shooting incident.Meanwhile, Que's daughter appealed on Facebook for prayers for her father.