TYPHOON NINA | Severe weather bulletin no. 13









SEVERE WEATHER BULLETIN # 13 Typhoon Nina. Valid until 2:00 pm, Dec 25, 2016THE Eye of the Typhoon is located based on all available data including Guiuan and Virac doppler radar at 150 kph East of Virac, Catanduanes (13.4 N, 125.6 E)Strength: Maximum sustained winds of up to 185 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 255 kph.TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING SIGNAL:Signal No. 4 (171-220 kph, expected in 12 hours) is now hoisted in Catanduanes.Signal No. 3 (121-170 kph, expected in 18 hours) is hoisted in Burias Island, Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Southern Quezon.Signal No. 2 (61-120 kph Expected in 24 hours). Masbate including Ticao Island, Sorsogon, Oriental Mindoro, Batangas, Laguna, Rest of Quezon including Polillo, Marinduque and RomblonVisayas: Northern Samar.Signal No. 1 (30-60 kph Expected in 36 hours); Metro Manila, Rizal, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Southern Quirino, Southern Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, Tarlac, and CaviteVisayas: Aklan, Capiz, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte and Bantayan Island.