Sorsogon bags Salud Bikolnon award anew, enters into Hall of Fame

SORSOGON CITY 12/20/16 (Bicol Standard) -- Sorsogon topped the provincial governments in the Bicol region in the implementation of health programs, projects and activities.

Photo courtesy of Gov. Rodrigueza

The province is now in the Hall of Fame after claiming the Magayagaya Award for four consecutive years, Gov. Bobet Lee Rodrigueza announced."Thank you so much DOH Region 5 for the prestigious recognition, this will continue to inspire us in our constant struggle for excellence. The awards Sorsogon Province received were made possible through the collective efforts of our very own health workers. May you all put into mind and heart always that providing health services is 1% occupation and 99% dedication. Congratulations! Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love,” Rodrigueza said.Salud Bikolnon is an an annual awards ceremony which recognizes the outstanding practices in health governance of local government units and other health partners in the Bicol Region.This year's Salud Bikolnon had the theme "Salud para sa gabos, gabos para sa salud."