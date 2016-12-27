SILENT NEW YEAR? No firecrackers yet after 'Nina' in Naga City

NAGA CITY 12/27/16 (Bicol Standard)--At a time when typically firecrackers start to be ignited by locals, no such sound is heard here as the city continues to recover after being battered by Typhoon Nina.

"Since yesterday, I have no income. Nobody seems interested in buying my goods even if I am only selling the well-advertised torotot instead of firecrackers," Pedring, a vendor beside Plaza Quezon told the Bicol Standard.As of this writing, it is almost zero visibility as heavy rains continue to pour less than two days after the onslaught of "Nina."Power restoration is out of sight while hotels and inns are fully-booked with guests and locals looking for a more comfortable place to spend the night.