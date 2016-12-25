SEVERE WEATHER BULLETIN NO. 14 – TYPHOON NINA

AT 1:00 pm today, the eye of Typhoon Nina was located based on all available date including Guiuan and Virac Doppler radar at 110 km East of Virac, Catanduanes (13.4 N, 125.2 E.)













STRENTH: Maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 255 kph.

FORECAST MOVEMENT: Forecast to move West at 15 kph.





Typhoon signal No. 4 ( 171 – 220 kph - expected in 12 hours) is now hoisted in Catanduanes and Camarines Sur.





Typhoon signal No. 3 (121- 170 kph, expected at least 18 hours) has been raised in the provinces of Burias Islands, (Masbate) Albay, Camarines Norte, Southern Quezon, Sorsogon and Marinduque.



