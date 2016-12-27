Sec. Taguiwalo to typhoon victims: Approach your LGUs, report any irregularity in distribution

MANILA -- Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo on Tuesday reminded families affected by Typhoon Nina to approach their local government units (LGUs) for relief goods that have been pre-positioned in their areas as part of prompt service for them.





Photo: Office of Civil Defense



"Please do not hesitate to go to your LGUs, whatever your needs are, and also immediately report to authorities if you observe any irregularity in the distribution of relief goods," said Taguiwalo.



She said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has readied 580,857 family food packs, 2,459 ready-to-eat meals, 1,585 malongs, 885 mosquito nets, 885 blankets, and 585 hygiene kits.



Augmentation assistance amounting to PHP206.35 million has been distributed to 27 LGUs in areas struck by the typhoon.



Meanwhile, Taguiwalo called for volunteers to help repack relief boxes at the National Resource Operation Center (NROC) warehouse in Pasay City for typhoon victims in the Bicol region. Those who are interested may directly coordinate with DSWD staff at mobile number 0977-810-9950.



Police and military personnel are already at the NROC warehouse assisting in the repacking of relief goods as of Monday.



She added that DSWD disaster teams continue to coordinate with affected LGUs in disaster relief operations and in managing evacuation centers.







Taguiwalo also said that in coordination with DSWD-Calabarzon and the Armed Forces of the Philippines , DSWD teams have made use of the AFP's mobile kitchen to cook hot meals for about 1,500 passengers stranded in the port of Batangas Monday night. (PNA)