[Latest News][6]

2016
Achievers
Advisory
Agriculture
Albay
Albay News
Announcements
Banner
Bicol
Bicol Express
bicol local news
bicol local newspaper
Bicol News
bicol news latest
Bicol Songs
Bicol Vigilantes
Bicolana beauties
Bicolano achievers
Bikol news
Binibining Pilipinas
Business
Camarines Norte
Camarines Sur
Caramoan Massacre
Case in Point
Catanduanes
Celebrations
Church
Column
Community
Contributions
Culture
Daet
Daraga
Development
Disaster
Documents
Drugs
Economy
Editorial
Education
Entertainment
Environment
Events
Feature
Features
Filipino News
Food
Food Trip
Government
Headlines
Health
Human Interest
Infographics
Infrastructure
Iriga
Iriga City
Isipon Osipon
Jobs
Jokes
Kantang suanoy
Legazpi
Legazpi City
Letters
Libmanan
Lifestyle
Ligao City
Live
Masbate
masbate city
mayon
MayonPH
Media
Mining
Modelo Bikolano
Nabua
Naga
Naga City
Nagueno
Nation
National
News
News Bullets
OFW
Opinion
Oragon
Orgullo
Palarong Bicol 2014
Palarong Bicol 2015
Penafrancia
Penafrancia 2014
Photos
Places
PNR
Police
Police Report
Politics
Polls
Power
Power Watch
Rawitdawit
Region
Science
Sorosgon
Sorsogon
Sorsogon City
Sorsoson
Special
Sports
Tabaco City
Tigsik
Tips
Tourism
Trending
Trivia
Videos
virac
Weather
Weekly Roundup
Who reads Bicol Standard
Willy Bayola
World
Youth

Sec. Taguiwalo to typhoon victims: Approach your LGUs, report any irregularity in distribution

read ( words)
Print

MANILA -- Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo on Tuesday reminded families affected by Typhoon Nina to approach their local government units (LGUs) for relief goods that have been pre-positioned in their areas as part of prompt service for them.


Photo: Office of Civil Defense

"Please do not hesitate to go to your LGUs, whatever your needs are, and also immediately report to authorities if you observe any irregularity in the distribution of relief goods," said Taguiwalo.

She said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has readied 580,857 family food packs, 2,459 ready-to-eat meals, 1,585 malongs, 885 mosquito nets, 885 blankets, and 585 hygiene kits.

Augmentation assistance amounting to PHP206.35 million has been distributed to 27 LGUs in areas struck by the typhoon.

Meanwhile, Taguiwalo called for volunteers to help repack relief boxes at the National Resource Operation Center (NROC) warehouse in Pasay City for typhoon victims in the Bicol region. Those who are interested may directly coordinate with DSWD staff at mobile number 0977-810-9950.

Police and military personnel are already at the NROC warehouse assisting in the repacking of relief goods as of Monday.

She added that DSWD disaster teams continue to coordinate with affected LGUs in disaster relief operations and in managing evacuation centers.



Taguiwalo also said that in coordination with DSWD-Calabarzon and the Armed Forces of the Philippines , DSWD teams have made use of the AFP's mobile kitchen to cook hot meals for about 1,500 passengers stranded in the port of Batangas Monday night. (PNA)
TAGS

Bicol Standard

Bicol news

Start typing and press Enter to search