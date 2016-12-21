[Latest News][6]

PNP's RD Buenafe issues warning vs. fake money in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY 12/21/16 (Bicol Standard)—Bicol PNP Regional Director Police Chief Supt. Melvin Ramon G. Buenafe reminded Bicolanos to be vigilant and sharp-eyed against fake money this Christmas season.

Buenafe said counterfeit P1,000 and P500 bills are presently circulating in different parts of the country.


The PNP through The Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas issued tips on how to determine if your new Philippine peso bills are fake or genuine:

* The New Philippine banknotes or peso bills are not smooth but a little bit rough to touch because they are made of cotton and Philippine Abaca.

* The serial numbers of the new Philippine Peso bills are composed of one or two prefix letters and six to seven digits in asymmetric or increasing size.

* Red and blue fibers embedded in the banknote paper glow under ultra violet light. You can see this glow when you use a money detector device.

* The watermark shows the shadow image of the portrait and the banknote's denomination on the blank space when viewed against the light from either side of the note.

*The word Filipino written in Philippine ancient "Baybayin" alphabet can be seen in its complete form when banknote is viewed against the light.

* When the banknote is rotated in 45 degrees and tilted downwards, a concealed denominational value can be seen super-embossed on the smaller version of the portrait.

* Viewed against the light, both the 20 peso and the 50 peso notes have embedded 2mm wide Security Threads that can be seen with the banknote is held against the light.

* A 4mm wide stitch-like metallic security thread can be seen in 100, 200, 500 and 1000 peso notes.

* Viewed from different angles, the color of the 4mm wide metallic security thread changes from red to green.

* The front of the thread carries in clear text the initials of the BSP together with the numeric denomination in repeated series.

* Likewise at the back of the security thread is printed the initials of the BSP in repeated series.

* The 500 and 1000 peso bank notes now have the optically variable device patch, reflective foil.

* For the 500 peso, the reflective coil bares the image of the small BSP logo and the Blue-naped Parrot.

* While the 1000 peso bill, the reflective coil carries the image of the small BSP logo and the south-sea pearl.

* The reflective coil patches changes its color from red to green when the note (peso bill) is rotated 90 degrees.

*A security feature exclusive for the 1000 peso bill is the optically variable ink for the embossed denomination value on the lower right corner of the face of the bill. It changes color from green to blue when viewed from different angles.

Be reminded of the Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas upgraded security features in all of their new generation banknotes to make it easier for the public to determine fake and genuine peso bills.

All these security features are in the Philippine banknotes (peso bills) to make it difficult for counterfeiters to copy but easier for the public to identify what is genuine and what is not.

The public is encouraged to be vigilant, be calm and report any unscrupulous activities and other relevant and timely information to any nearest police stations or through social media (Twitter: @PRO5React, FB: Kasurog Bicol, or Dial 117 or text 2920 or CRMS hotline 09173097862).
