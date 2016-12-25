[Latest News][6]

PHOTOS | Christmas is for everybody

These kids along the Surf Camp in Gubat, Sorsogon decided to celebrate Christmas by fashioning a tree out of materials they found in the area.

The kids live right in front of the beach, according to Cecile Therese Ferro, who took the photos.

"Wala silang pambili ng Christmas tree kaya gumawa na lang sila out of kung ano makita nila around the area and despite that you can see na they are enjoying themselves," Ferro posted.

"I hope tayo na may mga meron sa buhay, let us be thankful and wala man handa or meron hindi naman yan ang true essence ng pasko. Let us remember that it is for Jesus Christ. Merry Christmas guys!" she added.

The photos were taken in early December.



Bicol Standard

Bicol news

