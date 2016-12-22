Performance-based bonus para sa paratukdo, mareresibi na
NAGA CITY 12/22/16 (Bicol Standard)--Mareresibi na kan mga empleyado kan Department of Education (DepEd) sa Bicol an saindang performance-based bonus (PBB) para sa fiscal year 2015 sa mga maabot na aldaw.
Ini segun sa memorandum na ipigpaluwas ni DepEd Planning Service and Field Operations Undersecretary Jesus Mateo.
Sa nasambit na memorandum, pigsugo ni Mateo an field offices na ihanda an payroll base sa ranking reports na inaprubaran kan Department of Budget and Management (DBM).
Mientrastanto, maresibi man kan saindang PBB an school-based personnel sa Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Davao, asin Socksargen.
