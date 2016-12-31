No calamity fund release for Libmanan--VM Bulaong

NAGA CITY 12/31/16 (Bicol Standard) -- Not a single centavo will be released from the 2016 calamity fund budget of the town of Libmanan, even after Vice Mayor Romel Bulaong admitted that they were severely affected by typhoon Nina that ravaged the entire Province of Camarines Sur.

In a radio interview over DWNX, Bulaong categorically stated that the majority members of their Sangguniang Bayan would not approve a resolution declaring the town under a state of calamity.This is the predicament of the local legislators, pending their receipt of the data which they had required the Office of the Mayor to submit to them.The data that they want to scrutinize pertains to the detailed typhoon damages brought about by the onslaught of the strong typhoon.This said approved resolution by the Sangguniang Bayan, he said, would give the green light for the local chief executive to use the 5% calamity fund to help their residents who were severely damaged by the strong typhoon.It will be recalled that the entire Province of Camarines Sur was under Typhoon Signal No. 4 last Sunday.Also, the entire province was declared under a state of calamity.Meanwhile, Bulaong also said that he could not go against the decision of the majority members of the Sangguniang Bayan, the LGU cannot disburse a single centavo from the said emmergengy fund.As these developed, Libmanan, which is the biggest town in the province, could not utilize the said funds.