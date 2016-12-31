LIBMANAN | Mayor Brioso decries non-approval of state of calamity declaration

LIBMANAN, Camarines Sur 12/31/16 (Bicol Standard) -- Feeling helpless and hopeless that the Sangguniang Bayan would approve the declaration of a state of calamity in this town, Mayor Bernard Brioso announced over the radio that he will just request for assistance from the regional office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Legazpi City.

Bernard Brioso

This is to mitigate the devastation brought about by Typhoon Nina, which tore through the entire province last week.Showing great displeasure over the announcement of Vice Mayor Romel Bulaong that the majority of the Sangguniang Bayan are not inclined to approve a resolution declaring Libmanan under a state of calamity.Said resolution would have authorized Brioso to disburse the 5% calamity fund which is earmarked under the 2016 budget.The town mayor was quoted saying that he cannot forsake his commitment to his constituents, especially the very poor families whose houses were wrecked by the very strong typhoon.It will be recalled that even before Typhoon Nina hit, PAGASA was prompted to declare Typhoon Signal Number 4.After which, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Camarines Sur declared the entire province under a state of calamity."Under this prevailing condition, I do not see any help from the Sangguniang Bayan to be forthcoming," Brioso lamented."This, however, does not hinder me from looking for other avenues to help our people," he added.He called upon his constituents to bear with him after explaining that the calamity fund utilization problem could not be faulted upon him, and instead, upon the Sangguniang Bayan.He further stated that on Wednesday, he will report to the regional office of the DSWD to request for whatever assistance that they could get.Meanwhile, some quarters from this town believe that the non-approval of the calamity fund resolution is politically-motivated.It has long been announced by the supporters and partymates of Vice Mayor Bulaong that he will slug it out with Brioso come 2019.As early as now, Bulaong's group is vocal that they will not approve the 2017 annual budget of this town in order to derail the programs and plans of the incumbent municipal mayor.