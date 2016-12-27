Gov. Bobet offers free cellphone charging after 'Nina'

Recognizing that information is vital in times of emergency, Sorsogon Gov. Bobet Lee Rodrigueza has taken the initiative to offer free charging of cellphones at the Sorsogon Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.This is while NGCP has not fully restored the operation of its power lines in this province.Gov. Rodrigueza, however, said that to maximize the service, the constituents should provide their own extension wires.