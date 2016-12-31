Casureco II shuts down rehab on New Year's Day





Apart from the few areas in Naga City that have been partially energized, all other municipalities within the coverage area of the electric coop remains in full darkness.





The local management could not give an estimate of when the power will resume.





The latest announcement said that they will try their best to reconnect the lines within 15 days.





They made an exception to the Tinambac-Siruma power lines that were heavily devastated, which would take a much longer time to get reconnected.

In a message from Mr. Rolly Pante, the power coop's PIO, he said:"Kami po mauntok muna nin pagtrabaho sa aga January 1, 2017...para po siring man saindo, na makaibahan mi man an samong mga familia sa bagong taon."He added that power restoration efforts will resume the following day."Mabalik po kami January 2 kaibahan an iba pang grupo na hale sa CANORECO para ipadagos an samong trabaho na maibalik an serbesyo kan kuryente sa saindong mga harong. Hagad mi po an saindong pagintindi sa bagay na ini...liwat, Happy New Year po saindo gabos!..."