Casureco II power restoration eyed next week

NAGA CITY 12/31/16 (Bicol Standard) -- The restoration of power supply here remains uncertain as Casureco II has not yet received support from electric cooperatives outside the region.

There are commitments, however, from power coops from Camarines Norte and Eastern Samar, GM Rolly Pante of Casureco II told the Bicol Standard this morning.Thus, power restoration may be expected next week, he said.Meantime, support from Meralco will be deployed to Casureco IV upon the request of Usec. Wimpy Fuentebella.The Meralco group will assist in the Partido area for two weeks before heading to this city to offer support.Pante added that already, the 40 MVA NGCP backbone line in Naga City has been fully energized.Casureco II is now focusing on the secondary lines in the different barangays.