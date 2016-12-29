[Latest News][6]

2016
Achievers
Advisory
Agriculture
Albay
Albay News
Announcements
Banner
Bicol
Bicol Express
bicol local news
bicol local newspaper
Bicol News
bicol news latest
Bicol Songs
Bicol Vigilantes
Bicolana beauties
Bicolano achievers
Bikol news
Binibining Pilipinas
Business
Camarines Norte
Camarines Sur
Caramoan Massacre
Case in Point
Catanduanes
Celebrations
Church
Column
Community
Contributions
Culture
Daet
Daraga
Development
Disaster
Documents
Drugs
Economy
Editorial
Education
Entertainment
Environment
Events
Feature
Features
Filipino News
Food
Food Trip
Government
Headlines
Health
Human Interest
Infographics
Infrastructure
Iriga
Iriga City
Isipon Osipon
Jobs
Jokes
Kantang suanoy
Legazpi
Legazpi City
Letters
Libmanan
Lifestyle
Ligao City
Live
Masbate
masbate city
mayon
MayonPH
Media
Mining
Modelo Bikolano
Nabua
Naga
Naga City
Nagueno
Nation
National
News
News Bullets
OFW
Opinion
Oragon
Orgullo
Palarong Bicol 2014
Palarong Bicol 2015
Penafrancia
Penafrancia 2014
Photos
Places
PNR
Police
Police Report
Politics
Polls
Power
Power Watch
Rawitdawit
Region
Science
Sorosgon
Sorsogon
Sorsogon City
Sorsoson
Special
Sports
Tabaco City
Tigsik
Tips
Tourism
Trending
Trivia
Videos
virac
Weather
Weekly Roundup
Who reads Bicol Standard
Willy Bayola
World
Youth

BSP extends period to exchange old banknotes

read ( words)
Print

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) announced on Wednesday that the Monetary Board (MB) decided to extend the period to exchange old banknotes in authorized agent banks of the BSP until March 31, 2017 from its initial deadline of Dec. 31, 2016.



In a briefing Wednesday, BSP Deputy Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. said the MB’s decision to give a 90-day extension to exchange old banknotes series or the New Design Series (NDS) for New Generation Currency (NGC) is a response to public clamor to extend the period of exchange.

NDS notes were launched in 1985 which features the old BSP logo with eight denominations such as PHP5.00, PHP10, PHP20, PHP50, PHP100, PHP200, PHP500, and PHP1,000.

NGC notes were released in 2010, featuring the new BSP logo and have six denominations: PHP20, PHP50, PHP100, PHP200, PHP500, and PHP1,000.

“So this extra three months basically is an opportunity, the last opportunity, to exchange those new design currencies for new generation currencies,” Espenilla said.

“We take this opportunity to remind our authorized banks to fulfill the responsibility and accept those New Design Series currencies,” he added.

He said authorized agent banks should accept exchange of old banknotes to new banknotes even if the person transacting is not a depositor.

Meanwhile, BSP Managing Director for Regional Monetary Affairs Sub-Sector Iluminada Sicat said 2.4 percent or some PHP23.3 billion of the original value of the old banknotes are still in circulation.

In terms of volume, 8.9 percent of the total volume released or some 295.7 million of NDS notes are circulating.

Most of the NDS that are still circulating have low denominations.

Since the start of the year, the old banknote series were no longer accepted for daily transactions.

By April 1, 2017, NDS notes are demonetized or will no longer have value, in which only the NGC notes will remain as legal tender in the country. (PNA)
TAGS

Bicol Standard

Bicol news

Start typing and press Enter to search