[Latest News][6]

2016
Achievers
Advisory
Agriculture
Albay
Albay News
Announcements
Banner
Bicol
Bicol Express
bicol local news
bicol local newspaper
Bicol News
bicol news latest
Bicol Songs
Bicol Vigilantes
Bicolana beauties
Bicolano achievers
Bikol news
Binibining Pilipinas
Business
Camarines Norte
Camarines Sur
Caramoan Massacre
Case in Point
Catanduanes
Celebrations
Church
Column
Community
Contributions
Culture
Daet
Daraga
Development
Disaster
Documents
Drugs
Economy
Editorial
Education
Entertainment
Environment
Events
Feature
Features
Filipino News
Food
Food Trip
Government
Headlines
Health
Human Interest
Infographics
Infrastructure
Iriga
Iriga City
Isipon Osipon
Jobs
Jokes
Kantang suanoy
Legazpi
Legazpi City
Letters
Libmanan
Lifestyle
Ligao City
Live
Masbate
masbate city
mayon
MayonPH
Media
Mining
Modelo Bikolano
Nabua
Naga
Naga City
Nagueno
Nation
National
News
News Bullets
OFW
Opinion
Oragon
Orgullo
Palarong Bicol 2014
Palarong Bicol 2015
Penafrancia
Penafrancia 2014
Photos
Places
PNR
Police
Police Report
Politics
Polls
Power
Power Watch
Rawitdawit
Region
Science
Sorosgon
Sorsogon
Sorsogon City
Sorsoson
Special
Sports
Tabaco City
Tigsik
Tips
Tourism
Trending
Trivia
Videos
virac
Weather
Weekly Roundup
Who reads Bicol Standard
Willy Bayola
World
Youth

Bicol braces for tropical storm 'Nina'

read ( words)
Print

LEGAZPI CITY -- Disaster councils across Bicol have been placed on “blue alert” or heightened alert as it prepares for disaster pre-emptive measures should tropical storm Nina (international name: Nock Ten) hit the Bicol peninsula on Saturday, Christmas eve, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Bicol said Friday.



Bernardo Rafael Alejandro, OCD-Bicol director and concurrent Bicol Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) chairperson, said since Wednesday, he has been advising all Provincial DRRMCs to be on high alert for the worsening weather situation and the possible effects the weather disturbance may bring to the community.

Alejandro said should tropical storm Nina hit the Bicol region, it could bring flooding, landslide and storm surge in disaster-prone villages in the region’s six provinces.

On Thursday’s RDRRMC meeting, disaster councils in Bicol were placed on “preparedness mode,” which means all national and local DRRMCs should be ready for activation and deployment, he said.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported that 20,256 food packs and thousands of non-food items such as malong, laminated sacks, plastic mats, mosquito nets and blankets were made available for prepositioning and distribution to local government units.

Aside from the food packs and non-food items, DSWD has made available hundreds of NFA rice sacks, canned goods, including a P3.1-million standby fund.

All government hospitals were placed under code white alert (preparedness mode) while the Department of Health Operation Center is on 24/7 operations.

Alejandro said the “no sailing policy” for sea vessels would be enforced should the state weather bureau raise public storm warning signals in Bicol. (PNA)
LAP/GVR/MSA/CBD/RSM
TAGS

Bicol Standard

Bicol news

Start typing and press Enter to search