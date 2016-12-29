Bicol teachers to receive their performance bonus

MANILA 12/29/19 (Bicol Standard) The much-awaited performance-based bonus (PBB) for teachers has been released in nine regions, including Bicol, according to the Department of Education (DepEd).



Besides Bicol , the bonus has been released in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Davao Region, Socsksargen, Caraga and the Cordillera Administrative Region.



Relative to the said announcement, the DepEd urged the regions to immediately submit all pertinent documents to expedite the processing of their bonuses.



This bonus is part of the productivity-based incentive system under the Salary Standardization Law 3, where employees of the government, including teachers will receive additional cash depending on their performance in their respective schools and personnel for the specific fiscal year.