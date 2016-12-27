BAHA SA NABUA

Photo by Mandy Lucila

Netizen Mandy Lucila has shared these photos of Nabua, Camarines Sur, which remains flooded two days after Typhoon Nina devastated the Rinconada area.Informants of Bicol Standard from the area say that the floodwaters continue to rise as waters coming from Albay continue to drain into the basin area.Observers say that this situation will persist for at least a week from now.