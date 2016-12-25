[Latest News][6]

2016
Achievers
Advisory
Agriculture
Albay
Albay News
Announcements
Banner
Bicol
Bicol Express
bicol local news
bicol local newspaper
Bicol News
bicol news latest
Bicol Songs
Bicol Vigilantes
Bicolana beauties
Bicolano achievers
Bikol news
Binibining Pilipinas
Business
Camarines Norte
Camarines Sur
Caramoan Massacre
Case in Point
Catanduanes
Celebrations
Church
Column
Community
Contributions
Culture
Daet
Daraga
Development
Disaster
Documents
Drugs
Economy
Editorial
Education
Entertainment
Environment
Events
Feature
Features
Filipino News
Food
Food Trip
Government
Headlines
Health
Human Interest
Infographics
Infrastructure
Iriga
Iriga City
Isipon Osipon
Jobs
Jokes
Kantang suanoy
Legazpi
Legazpi City
Letters
Libmanan
Lifestyle
Ligao City
Live
Masbate
masbate city
mayon
MayonPH
Media
Mining
Modelo Bikolano
Nabua
Naga
Naga City
Nagueno
Nation
National
News
News Bullets
OFW
Opinion
Oragon
Orgullo
Palarong Bicol 2014
Palarong Bicol 2015
Penafrancia
Penafrancia 2014
Photos
Places
PNR
Police
Police Report
Politics
Polls
Power
Power Watch
Rawitdawit
Region
Science
Sorosgon
Sorsogon
Sorsogon City
Sorsoson
Special
Sports
Tabaco City
Tigsik
Tips
Tourism
Trending
Trivia
Videos
virac
Weather
Weekly Roundup
Who reads Bicol Standard
Willy Bayola
World
Youth

Albay steps up evacuation of over a million people

read ( words)
Print

LEGAZPI CITY 12/25/16 (PNA) Evacuation of over a million persons living in flood, landslide and storm surge rone areas in Albay has been stepped up, according to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) this morning.



At of 12 noon today, there were 12,855 families or 64, 276 persons who were initially moved out to designated evacuation camps, according to Cedric Daep, PDRRMC executive officer.

Daep, in a interview, said the initial evacuation report came from the towns of Polangui, Pio Duran, Malinao and Legazpi City.

He said “we are expecting reports to come in this afternoon before the given deadline”.

Daep expressed optimism that the evacuation would be carried out smoothly even if it is Christmas day.

He added they have also evacuated hundreds of passengers standed in parts of Tabaco City and Pio Duran town.
Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara on Saturday ordered the mandatory evacuation of 207,774 families or 3.7 million individuals living in 1,545 villages prone to flooding, landslides lahar flows and storm surge.

As of this morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 4 for Catanduanes and Camarines Sur, including Burias Island in Masbate.

TCWS No 3 was also issued in Albay, Camarines Norte, ticao Island, and Sorsogon.
TAGS

Bicol Standard

Bicol news

Start typing and press Enter to search