Albay steps up evacuation of over a million people





LEGAZPI CITY 12/25/16 (PNA) Evacuation of over a million persons living in flood, landslide and storm surge rone areas in Albay has been stepped up, according to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) this morning.













At of 12 noon today, there were 12,855 families or 64, 276 persons who were initially moved out to designated evacuation camps, according to Cedric Daep, PDRRMC executive officer.





Daep, in a interview, said the initial evacuation report came from the towns of Polangui, Pio Duran, Malinao and Legazpi City.





He said “we are expecting reports to come in this afternoon before the given deadline”.





Daep expressed optimism that the evacuation would be carried out smoothly even if it is Christmas day.





He added they have also evacuated hundreds of passengers standed in parts of Tabaco City and Pio Duran town.

Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara on Saturday ordered the mandatory evacuation of 207,774 families or 3.7 million individuals living in 1,545 villages prone to flooding, landslides lahar flows and storm surge.





As of this morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 4 for Catanduanes and Camarines Sur, including Burias Island in Masbate.





TCWS No 3 was also issued in Albay, Camarines Norte, ticao Island, and Sorsogon.