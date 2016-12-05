[Latest News][6]

5 Irigueños nabbed in Naga City for selling shabu

NAGA CITY 12/24/16 (Bicol Standard) —A twin buy-bust operation here has resulted to the arrest of five residents of Iriga City who are all suspected to be in the illegal drug trade.


The first buy-bust was held at 5:35 p.m. at Room 108 of Golden Leaf Hotel, Misericordia St. in Barangay Tinago, while the second was at 7:15 p.m. at corner Penafrancia Avenue, Magsaysay Avenue.

In the first buy-bust, the joint police operatives arrested Maricel Silvestre y Ventajar, 33; Marco Barbacena y Ero, 19; Madeline Silvestre, 18; and a 16-year-old minor, all residents of Zone 4, Cristo Rey, Iriga City.

Others who were arrested in the same room were Roda Christine Sarto y Sabocor and Nino Dizon y Sabocor, both 34 years old, of Zone 5, Barangay Penafrancia, Naga City.

Following the said apprehension, Brando Cesquejo y Lugarta, 43, and Adelina Vinas y Lopez, 56, both residents of San Ramon, Iriga City, together with Catherine Rivera y Matris, 37 and Caroline Rivera y Matris, 26, both of Cararayan, Naga City, were also arrested in a separate buy-bust.

In the Golden Leaf Hotel buy-bust, PO1 Michael Sola who acted as the poseur-buyer together with his confidential informant, were able to buy from Maricel Silvestre a plastic sachet containing a substance suspected to be shabu.

Investigators told the BICOL STANDARD that earlier, they received a confidential report from a hotel employee that he was surprised why people were repeatedly coming and going from Room 108 since December 20.

The buy-bust was carried out because of said suspicion.

It turned out later that the two groups were directly connected with each other.

Adelina Vinas y Lopez, the investigators said, is the leader of the group, and is reportedly selling shabu in the Rinconada area.

Adelina, the investigators added, is a relative of Maricel Silvestre, Madeline Silvestre, and the 16-year-old minor, who are dubbed as “Tres Marias” in the illegal drug trade.

The buy-bust was part of the joint surveillance of the Naga City and Iriga City PNP.

All arrested persons are presently detained at the Naga City Police Headquarters.
